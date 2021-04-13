DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI)

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CURI. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CuriosityStream from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of CuriosityStream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CuriosityStream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CuriosityStream currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CURI opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.75. CuriosityStream has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth $1,138,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth $2,823,000. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.