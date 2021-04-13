Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Sells $660,037.26 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Sandford D. Smith sold 27,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $660,037.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.09. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 15.17.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $6.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 156,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CYTK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

