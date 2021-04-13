Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) Short Interest Update

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CELP remained flat at $$2.24 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 14,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,607. Cypress Environmental Partners has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 million, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.56.

Get Cypress Environmental Partners alerts:

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $37.78 million for the quarter. Cypress Environmental Partners had a return on equity of 41.51% and a net margin of 1.41%. Research analysts forecast that Cypress Environmental Partners will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cypress Environmental Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Cypress Environmental Partners Company Profile

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services (PIS), Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Water and Environmental Services (WES). The PIS segment offers inspection and integrity services on a various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Environmental Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Environmental Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.