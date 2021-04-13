Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $234.86.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Cummins alerts:

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,107.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,031,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,361,000 after purchasing an additional 237,406 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,754,000 after buying an additional 163,318 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $450,351,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,469,000 after buying an additional 269,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,328,000 after buying an additional 70,193 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI traded up $1.85 on Monday, hitting $261.23. The company had a trading volume of 845,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cummins has a 52-week low of $140.93 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.