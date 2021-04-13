CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) has been given a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on EVD. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €45.50 ($53.53).

ETR EVD traded down €0.56 ($0.66) on Tuesday, hitting €50.14 ($58.99). 116,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €54.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €50.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.51. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €31.36 ($36.89) and a 52-week high of €59.20 ($69.65).

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

