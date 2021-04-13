CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $10,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSWI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in CSW Industrials by 2,165.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 23,064 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSWI stock opened at $139.37 on Tuesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $141.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.37.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.24. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $89.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSWI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $267,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,331,091.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $156,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,324.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,200 shares of company stock valued at $672,288. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

