Cryptaur (CPT) Price Up 10.5% Over Last 7 Days

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and $321,761.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptaur coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Cryptaur has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00055679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00019800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00087458 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $399.83 or 0.00631964 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00032232 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00038917 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

Cryptaur is a coin. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 coins and its circulating supply is 13,460,673,471 coins. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com . Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

