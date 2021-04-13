Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $205.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CCI. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a peer perform rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.00.

NYSE:CCI opened at $177.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.05. Crown Castle International has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $160.99 per share, with a total value of $189,968.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,443,363.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Crown Castle International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,299,482,000 after buying an additional 792,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Crown Castle International by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,761,000 after buying an additional 987,581 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at about $669,019,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,541,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,723,000 after purchasing an additional 263,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,085,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,637 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

