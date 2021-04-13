CROAT Achieves Market Cap of $261,244.59 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 25.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CROAT has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. CROAT has a market capitalization of $261,244.59 and $136.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 86,507,568 coins. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

