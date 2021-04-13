Critical Survey: QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) vs. Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) and Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

QAD has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opera has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares QAD and Opera’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD $310.77 million 5.07 -$15.95 million ($0.79) -96.41 Opera $334.86 million 3.78 $57.90 million $0.55 19.31

Opera has higher revenue and earnings than QAD. QAD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Opera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.0% of QAD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Opera shares are held by institutional investors. 46.1% of QAD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares QAD and Opera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD 1.08% 3.21% 1.25% Opera 47.21% 3.48% 3.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for QAD and Opera, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QAD 0 1 2 0 2.67 Opera 0 0 4 0 3.00

QAD currently has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential downside of 21.22%. Opera has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.70%. Given Opera’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Opera is more favorable than QAD.

Summary

Opera beats QAD on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes. The company also provides demand and supply chain planning solutions to manage various procurement, manufacturing, inventory, distribution, and sales activities; global trade and transportation solutions to manage and optimize network of carriers for shipments; embedded analytics and business intelligence that offers data to measure performance; and internationalization, which supports companies that manufacture and distribute their products worldwide. In addition, it offers customer support and product update services, as well as professional services, including consulting, deployment, training, technical, development, and integration. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. It serves automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products manufacturing companies. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app. It operates in India, Ireland, Kenya, Russia, and internationally. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. As of January 13, 2021, Opera Limited (NasdaqGS : OPRA) operates as subsidiary of Kunlun Tech Limited.

