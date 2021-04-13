Critical Comparison: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) versus SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD)

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SOC Telemed and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOC Telemed N/A N/A N/A Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 7.38% 10.62% 4.15%

This table compares SOC Telemed and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOC Telemed N/A N/A $20,000.00 N/A N/A Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA $19.58 billion 1.14 $1.34 billion $2.53 15.08

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than SOC Telemed.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SOC Telemed and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOC Telemed 0 1 5 0 2.83 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 1 9 7 0 2.35

SOC Telemed presently has a consensus price target of $11.40, indicating a potential upside of 68.39%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.92%. Given SOC Telemed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SOC Telemed is more favorable than Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.7% of SOC Telemed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA beats SOC Telemed on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc. provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure. The company also develops, manufactures, and distributes dialysis products, including polysulfone dialyzers, hemodialysis machines, peritoneal dialysis cyclers, peritoneal dialysis solutions, hemodialysis concentrates, solutions and granulates, bloodlines, renal pharmaceuticals, and systems for water treatment; and non-dialysis products, such as acute cardiopulmonary and apheresis products. In addition, it develops, acquires, and in-licenses renal pharmaceuticals; offers renal medications and supplies to patients at homes or to dialysis clinics; and provides vascular, cardiovascular, endovascular specialty, vascular care ambulatory surgery center, and physician nephrology and cardiology services. The company sells its products to dialysis clinics, hospitals, and specialized treatment clinics directly, as well as through local sales forces, independent distributors, dealers, and sales agents. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 4,092 outpatient dialysis clinics in approximately 150 countries. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

