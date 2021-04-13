Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the LED producer’s stock.

CREE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen upgraded Cree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Charter Equity upgraded Cree from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cree presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.57.

Shares of CREE stock opened at $111.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.43. Cree has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $129.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cree will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $178,399.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cree by 17.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cree by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 820 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

