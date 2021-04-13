Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the March 15th total of 132,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 659,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SLVO opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average of $6.42. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000.

