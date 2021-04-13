Credit Suisse Group Downgrades NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) to Neutral

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $66.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $60.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.50% from the stock’s current price.

NWE has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $67.69 on Tuesday. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $47.43 and a 1-year high of $67.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $313.45 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $159,597.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 7,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $474,989.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,179 shares of company stock worth $1,024,772 over the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter worth about $7,975,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 2.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at $1,189,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in NorthWestern by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 25,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

