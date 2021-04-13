Credit Suisse AG Sells 6,833 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,833 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in News were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in News by 41.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of News by 520.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 53,141 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in News by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 29,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in News by 1,570.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 271,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in News by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 732,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 236,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. News Co. has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $25.64.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $349,120.00. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch bought 115,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,984,528.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

