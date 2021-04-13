Credit Suisse AG Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 347.9% in the 4th quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 60,710 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 294,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,160,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,006,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $71.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.43. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

