Credit Suisse AG Makes New $278,000 Investment in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 36.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Victory Capital by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth $3,994,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 21,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VCTR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Victory Capital stock opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $200.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.47 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.