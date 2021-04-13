Credit Suisse AG Invests $261,000 in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.06% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,816,000 after buying an additional 314,497 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 95,325 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average of $14.79. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $23.70. The company has a market cap of $565.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRNX shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 304,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

