Credit Suisse AG Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Ituran Location and Control worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ituran Location and Control by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,645,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,295,000 after purchasing an additional 650,763 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 813.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the fourth quarter worth approximately $745,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Ituran Location and Control from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ ITRN opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.65 million, a PE ratio of -80.74 and a beta of 1.38. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $63.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. Ituran Location and Control had a positive return on equity of 23.94% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. This is a boost from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

Ituran Location and Control Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

