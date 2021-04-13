Credit Suisse AG Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,533 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 101,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,029,000 after purchasing an additional 106,927 shares during the period.

Shares of IGHG stock opened at $76.58 on Tuesday. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $78.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.99 and a 200-day moving average of $74.84.

