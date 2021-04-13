Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stake in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Enel Américas were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Enel Américas by 2,927.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 190,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 184,628 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Enel Américas in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Enel Américas by 455.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,703,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,836 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enel Américas in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Enel Américas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,186,000. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENIA stock opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.10. Enel Américas S.A. has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $8.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.65.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

Enel Américas Company Profile

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers.

