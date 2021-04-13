Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on COVTY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Covestro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

OTCMKTS:COVTY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.75. 8,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.53. Covestro has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $38.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.86.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter. Covestro had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.62%. On average, analysts predict that Covestro will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

