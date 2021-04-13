Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Holdings Cut by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 15.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 71,807 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Cousins Properties by 12.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 16.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 253,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Truist downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.88.

In other Cousins Properties news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $1,609,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,143,845.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CUZ opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average of $32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.99 and a 1-year high of $38.15.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 42.18%.

Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

