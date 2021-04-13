Courier Capital LLC Sells 298 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.79. 141,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,073,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $60.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.91.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.01%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.79.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.