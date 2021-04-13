Courier Capital LLC Sells 1,938 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Courier Capital LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 212,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 1.4% of Courier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.82. 368,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,057,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.40 and its 200-day moving average is $54.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

