Courier Capital LLC Sells 113 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,826,000 after acquiring an additional 953,633 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $108.48. 85,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,344,962. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $115.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.36.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

