Courier Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 68.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,702 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,212,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,343,000 after purchasing an additional 256,589 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,456,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,805,000 after purchasing an additional 317,144 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,833,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,068,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,389,000 after buying an additional 297,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 193.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 887,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,441,000 after buying an additional 585,292 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSCN remained flat at $$21.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 275,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,034. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.83. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.07 and a 52-week high of $21.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.