Courier Capital LLC Has $25.63 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.6% of Courier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $25,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $133.03. The company had a trading volume of 28,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,310. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.05. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.98 and a 12-month high of $133.94.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

