Courier Capital LLC Buys 992 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $63.32. The stock had a trading volume of 96,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,599,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $141.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -571.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $67.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.26.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

A number of analysts have commented on BMY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

