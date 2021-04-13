Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Boosted by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,391 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.72.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $439,409.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,366,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,193 shares of company stock worth $2,129,064 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $1.96 on Tuesday, hitting $366.77. 35,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,008,498. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $339.33 and a 200 day moving average of $360.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

