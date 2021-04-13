Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$7.00 price target (up from C$6.00) on shares of Corus Entertainment in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Strong Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.72.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Shares of CJR.B opened at C$6.44 on Monday. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of C$2.29 and a twelve month high of C$6.54. The company has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.00%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.