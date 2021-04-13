Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Given New $7.25 Price Target at CIBC

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from $6.25 to $7.25 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Corus Entertainment from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.63.

CJREF opened at $5.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.56. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 42.57%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

