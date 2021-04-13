Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Shares Gap Down to $4.76

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.76, but opened at $4.59. Corporación América Airports shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 24 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporación América Airports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $742.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.63.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.43. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 29.12% and a negative return on equity of 18.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAAP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 22.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 23,244 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 14.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP)

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

