Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 17.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GLW. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Get Corning alerts:

NYSE GLW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.04. The stock had a trading volume of 134,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,941,274. Corning has a 52-week low of $18.82 and a 52-week high of $45.84. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $605,793.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,316,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,712,491 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.