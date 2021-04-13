Cordasco Financial Network Has $45,000 Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 170.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $252,364,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 25,748.1% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,190,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,619,000 after buying an additional 2,181,636 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $75,628,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,857,000 after buying an additional 589,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 535.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 484,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,391,000 after buying an additional 408,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.93. 13,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920,629. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.13 and its 200 day moving average is $104.16. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.12 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.