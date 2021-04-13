Cordasco Financial Network Decreases Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cordasco Financial Network lowered its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Williams Companies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 154,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 111,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 124,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 239,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 11,751 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of WMB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.50. The company had a trading volume of 102,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,975,729. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 165.66%.

The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

