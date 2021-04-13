Cordasco Financial Network Decreases Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cordasco Financial Network lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Cummins were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Cummins by 9,761.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 214,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,667,000 after purchasing an additional 212,124 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,328,000 after buying an additional 70,193 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Cummins by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 444.2% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,136,000 after acquiring an additional 50,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,754,000 after purchasing an additional 163,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.71.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $3.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,828. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.93 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.00. The company has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

In other Cummins news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

