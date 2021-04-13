Cordasco Financial Network Buys Shares of 1,220 iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the third quarter worth $114,000.

Get iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of IDRV stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.45. 2,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,943. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.08. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $48.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.