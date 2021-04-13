Contrasting Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.6% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of VOC Energy Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Murphy Oil and VOC Energy Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy Oil -46.10% -3.06% -1.40% VOC Energy Trust 84.97% 17.77% 17.77%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Murphy Oil and VOC Energy Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy Oil $2.83 billion 0.89 $1.15 billion $0.87 18.89 VOC Energy Trust $9.21 million 6.40 $11.81 million N/A N/A

Murphy Oil has higher revenue and earnings than VOC Energy Trust.

Dividends

Murphy Oil pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. VOC Energy Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Murphy Oil pays out 57.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Murphy Oil has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Murphy Oil has a beta of 3.33, meaning that its share price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VOC Energy Trust has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Murphy Oil and VOC Energy Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy Oil 2 8 5 0 2.20 VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Murphy Oil presently has a consensus target price of $14.82, suggesting a potential downside of 9.79%. Given Murphy Oil’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Murphy Oil is more favorable than VOC Energy Trust.

Summary

Murphy Oil beats VOC Energy Trust on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2020, its underlying properties had interests in 470.3 net producing wells and 84,332 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 3.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. VOC Energy Trust was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

