ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ContraFect in a research note issued on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for ContraFect’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CFRX. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of ContraFect in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. WBB Securities began coverage on ContraFect in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of ContraFect from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $4.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.08. ContraFect has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $8.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in ContraFect by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 213,873 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ContraFect by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 229,629 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect during the fourth quarter valued at $5,050,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of ContraFect by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

