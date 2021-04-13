ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WISH. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

Shares of WISH traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.21. 108,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,730,400. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.30. ContextLogic has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.03) by ($0.01).

In other news, CAO Brett Just sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $196,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,389.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 17,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $346,350.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,350.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,461,728 shares of company stock worth $146,110,205 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,156,163,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,468,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,272,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,333,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,918,000.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects approximately 100 million monthly active users to approximately 550,000 merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants.

