Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) Receives GBX 2,582 Consensus PT from Analysts

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,582 ($33.73).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Computacenter in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Get Computacenter alerts:

In other news, insider Ros Rivaz acquired 799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,489 ($32.52) per share, with a total value of £19,887.11 ($25,982.64). Also, insider Michael J. Norris sold 13,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,214 ($28.93), for a total value of £290,100.42 ($379,018.06).

Computacenter stock opened at GBX 2,532 ($33.08) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,271.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,324.29. The company has a market cap of £2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.94. Computacenter has a 52-week low of GBX 1,308 ($17.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,594 ($33.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 38.40 ($0.50) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $12.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio is 0.09%.

About Computacenter

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.