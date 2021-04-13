Compound Market Capitalization Tops $2.33 Billion (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 13th. One Compound coin can currently be bought for approximately $458.89 or 0.00732935 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $2.33 billion and $241.27 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000246 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000070 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,067,378 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

