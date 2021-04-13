Comparing Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) & City (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) and City (NASDAQ:CHCO) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get Webster Financial alerts:

This table compares Webster Financial and City’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Webster Financial 20.01% 9.30% 0.90% City 33.35% 13.07% 1.69%

Webster Financial has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.7% of Webster Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of City shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Webster Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of City shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Webster Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. City pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Webster Financial pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. City pays out 42.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Webster Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and City has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Webster Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Webster Financial and City, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Webster Financial 0 3 5 1 2.78 City 0 3 0 0 2.00

Webster Financial presently has a consensus price target of $51.20, indicating a potential downside of 6.94%. City has a consensus price target of $63.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.77%. Given Webster Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Webster Financial is more favorable than City.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Webster Financial and City’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Webster Financial $1.44 billion 3.46 $382.72 million $4.07 13.52 City $266.19 million 4.78 $89.35 million $5.46 14.75

Webster Financial has higher revenue and earnings than City. Webster Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than City, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Webster Financial beats City on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, deposit, and cash management services to middle market companies; and commercial and industrial lending and leasing, commercial real estate lending, equipment financing, and asset-based lending, as well as treasury and payment services. This segment also offers asset management, financial planning and trust services, and deposit and loan products for high net worth clients, not-for-profit organizations, and business clients. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement accounts, flexible spending accounts, and other financial solutions to employers for the benefit of their employees and individuals. The Community Banking segment offers deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines or loans, unsecured consumer loans, and credit cards to consumers, as well as investment and securities-related services, including brokerage and investment advice through a strategic partnership with LPL Financial Holdings Inc. This segment also provides credit, deposit, and cash flow management products to businesses and professional service firms. The company also offers online and mobile banking services, as well as through its Website. As of April 7, 2020, it operated 157 banking centers and 309 ATMs. Webster Financial Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial loans that consist of loans to corporate and other legal entity borrowers primarily in small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies; commercial real estate loans comprising commercial mortgages, which are secured by nonresidential and multi-family residential properties; residential real estate loans to consumers for the purchase or refinance of residence; first-priority home equity loans; consumer loans that are secured and unsecured by automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, certificates of deposit, and other personal property; and demand deposit account overdrafts. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services, including fixed and adjustable-rate mortgages, construction financing, land loans, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, secondary marketing, and mortgage servicing. Further, it provides deposit services for commercial customers comprising treasury management, lockbox, and other cash management services; merchant credit card services; wealth management, trust, investment, and custodial services for commercial and individual customers; and corporate trust and institutional custody, financial and estate planning, and retirement plan services, as well as automated-teller-machine, interactive-teller-machine, mobile banking, and credit and debit card services. The company operates through a network of 94 branches and 926 full-time equivalent associates in West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio. City Holding Company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.