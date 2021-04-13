Comparing FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) & First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) and First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares FB Financial and First Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FB Financial 7.27% 12.36% 1.43% First Bank 19.27% 8.29% 0.85%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for FB Financial and First Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FB Financial 1 1 3 0 2.40 First Bank 0 0 2 0 3.00

FB Financial presently has a consensus price target of $33.80, suggesting a potential downside of 22.41%. First Bank has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential downside of 7.89%. Given First Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Bank is more favorable than FB Financial.

Dividends

FB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. First Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. FB Financial pays out 15.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bank pays out 16.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FB Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.0% of FB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of First Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.2% of FB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FB Financial and First Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FB Financial $417.93 million 4.93 $83.81 million $2.83 15.39 First Bank $88.17 million 2.43 $13.44 million $0.74 15.41

FB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Bank. FB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

FB Financial has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bank has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FB Financial beats First Bank on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers commercial lending products that include working capital lines of credit, equipment loans, owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied real estate construction loans, real estate term loans, and cash flow loans to small and medium sized businesses; and consumer lending products comprising first and second residential mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as consumer installment loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles. In addition, it provides residential mortgage products and services through its bank branches and mortgage offices located in the southeastern United States; and an Internet delivery channel, as well as third-party mortgage services to smaller community banks and mortgage companies. Further, the company offers investment services, including equities, mutual funds, bonds, tax-exempt municipals, and annuities; and money management consultation and insurance agency, as well as retirement plan advisory services. Additionally, it provides online and mobile banking, direct deposit, wire transfer, night depository, banking-by-mail, remote capture, and cash management services. It operates 58 full-service bank branches and 9 other banking locations throughout Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia; and 19 mortgage offices throughout the southeastern United States. The company was formerly known as First South Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to FB Financial Corporation in March 2016. FB Financial Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied, investor, construction and development, and multi-family loans; residential real estate loans comprising residential mortgages, first and second lien home equity loans, and revolving lines of credit; and consumer loans, which consist of auto, personal, and traditional installment loans, as well as other loans. The company also provides electronic banking services, including Internet and mobile banking, electronic bill payment, and banking by phone, as well as ATM and debit cards, and wire and ACH transfer services; and remote deposit capture and cash management services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 18 full-service branches in Mercer County, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Morris, and Somerset Counties in New Jersey, as well as in Bucks and Chester Counties in Pennsylvania. First Bank was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey.

