Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $78.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.60. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $48.60 and a one year high of $83.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.79%.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 26,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $2,007,743.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,065,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $451,029.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,282 shares of company stock worth $8,172,628 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

