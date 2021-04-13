Comerica (CMA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect Comerica to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CMA opened at $72.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.11. Comerica has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $73.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMA shares. Robert W. Baird cut Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

