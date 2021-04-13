Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Upgraded to “Outperform” by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $18.00.

CXP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Columbia Property Trust from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.90.

CXP stock opened at $18.32 on Monday. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -366.40 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.85.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

