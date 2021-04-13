Coinsuper Ecosystem Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $753.00 (CEN)

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CURRENCY:CEN) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Coinsuper Ecosystem Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has a total market cap of $539,900.77 and $753.00 worth of Coinsuper Ecosystem Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has traded 41.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00056044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00019412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00085369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.19 or 0.00639541 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00032478 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00038585 BTC.

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Profile

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network is a coin. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s total supply is 898,614,083 coins and its circulating supply is 358,497,293 coins. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official website is www.coinsuper.com/#/home . Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official Twitter account is @Coinsuper_OFCL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CEN (“Coinsuper Ecosystem Network”) is Coinsuper’s platform token. It is based on the ERC-20 token standard and has a total supply of 1 billion tokens, with no further issuance. Coinsuper is committed to building a world-class cryptocurrency exchange that drives mainstream and institutional adoption of digital assets. Coinsuper’s unique expertise in traditional finance, combined with its technical and operational excellence, makes it uniquely qualified to achieve this goal. CEN will serve as Coinsuper’s platform token and power a robust cryptocurrency ecosystem that is comprised of the Coinsuper exchange, a network of global crypto investors, top crypto investment funds, regulatory authorities, and blockchain innovation labs. “

