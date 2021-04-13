Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at $77,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:J opened at $134.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.80 and a 200 day moving average of $109.48. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.17 and a 52-week high of $136.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

